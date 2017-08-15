PubMatic Q2 2017 Quarterly Mobile Index Report Shows Header Bidding Thriving in Mobile Channels
15.8.2017 17:00 | Business Wire
PubMatic, the automation solutions company for an open digital media industry, today announced its findings in its Q2 2017 Quarterly Mobile Index (QMI) report. The report, which identifies trends in mobile advertising, found that header bidding continued to thrive in mobile channels as the format’s monetized impression volume grew at more than twice the rate of desktop year-over-year in Q2 2017, while mobile web header bidding eCPMs improved nearly 150 percent during the same period.
More publishers continue to embrace header bidding, a solution that gives them the power to escape the auction waterfall and unify demand sources to increase competition on an impression-by-impression basis. As mobile continues to grow as a channel for header bidding execution, solutions like PubMatic OpenWrap enable publishers to optimize their integration mix of client- and server-side demand across all formats, including mobile web, in-app, video and more.
“The dramatic growth of mobile audiences worldwide has been a catalyst of header bidding innovation, from in-app capabilities to hybrid client- and server-side solutions,” said Rajeev Goel, co-founder and CEO at PubMatic. “As mobile opportunities rise globally, we see holistic header bidding solutions becoming increasingly important to publishers, enabling them to reclaim control of their inventory.”
Findings from the Q2 2017 report also show that emerging programmatic formats, including video and native, started to take hold in the second quarter of the year, with mobile web serving as the primary platform for both formats at 68 percent and 75 percent of monetized mobile impressions, respectively. Both formats are designed for increased consumer engagement. As more brands shift ad spend to automated channels, we expect opportunities in mobile video and native advertising to continue to rise.
More highlights from the Q2 2017 Quarterly Mobile Index include:
- Monetized mobile PMP impression volume and eCPMs increased 73 percent and 23 percent YOY in Q2 2017, respectively.
- Mobile app monetized impression volume more than doubled YOY in Q2 2017, while mobile web eCPMs proved resilient with double-digit growth YOY across all geographical regions during the same period.
- Android consolidated its position as the driver of mobile app opportunity with more than eight out of 10 monetized app impressions served to Android-powered devices in Q2, while iOS eCPMs remained higher.
- Mobile opportunities grew worldwide, though EMEA remains the engine powering the recent expansion as the region’s share of monetized mobile impressions nearly tripled YOY in Q2.
QMI METHODOLOGY
PubMatic’s yield and data analytics team analyzes billions of impressions on a daily basis, utilizing the company’s best-in-class analytics capabilities. The Q2 2017 QMI incorporates impressions, revenue and eCPM data from these daily reports to provide a high-level glimpse of key trends within the mobile advertising industry. Data is from the second quarter of 2017 (April 1, 2017 through June 30, 2017) as well as corresponding prior year period. “Monetized impressions” or “paid impressions” are defined as impressions that were sold through the PubMatic platform, and “eCPM” is defined as the cost per one thousand impressions.
About PubMatic
PubMatic is the automation solutions company for an open digital media industry. Featuring the leading omni-channel revenue automation platform for publishers and enterprise-grade programmatic tools for media buyers, PubMatic’s publisher-first approach enables advertisers to access premium inventory at scale. Processing nearly one trillion ad impressions per month, PubMatic has created a global infrastructure to activate meaningful connections between consumers, content and brands. Since 2006, PubMatic’s focus on data and technology innovation has fueled the growth of the programmatic industry as a whole. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 11 offices and six data centers worldwide.
PubMatic is a registered trademark of PubMatic, Inc. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
This press release and the QMI may contain inaccuracies, and the QMI is based on operational data that has not been audited or reviewed by a third-party. They may contain forward-looking statements about future results and other events that have not yet occurred. Actual results may differ materially from PubMatic’s expressed expectations due to future risks and uncertainties. PubMatic does not intend to update the information contained in this press release or the QMI if any information or statement contained herein or therein is, or later turns out to be, inaccurate.
