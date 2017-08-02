PubMatic Releases New Primer on Understanding Auction Dynamics
2.8.2017 17:00 | Business Wire
PubMatic, the automation solutions company for an open digital media industry, today announced that it is releasing a new white paper titled, “Understanding Auction Dynamics: A Primer.” The primer focuses on clarifying the main forces and dynamics that affect the price paid when impressions are sold in a programmatic auction.
The programmatic advertising industry is abuzz with transparency discussions and there is a need for education around how auctions work. Auction dynamics play an increasingly important role in the online advertising ecosystem as header bidding continues to grow, benefiting both media sellers and buyers in the process.
“Header bidding has supported major revenue growth and yield for publishers. Publishers want to move away from the old waterfall and allow DSPs to compete simultaneously for inventory,” said Andrew Baron, VP of Machine Learning & Marketplace at PubMatic. “It has also empowered advertisers to compete directly in an auction before ad server calls, which dramatically raises eCPMs.”
PubMatic launched its header bidding technology globally in 2012 and its OpenWrap wrapper solution in 2016 – and on both occasions the company was early to launch these solutions to market. As of May 2017, over 80 percent of PubMatic’s global publisher impressions were transacted via header bidding or similar technology.
The rules of access to programmatic supply are changing, adding further complexity to the debates surrounding auction types and integration methods. The underpinnings of auction dynamics are control and attribution, and this report will shed new light into this otherwise opaque realm.
To view the full Understanding Auction Dynamics primer, visit PubMatic’s website by clicking here.
About PubMatic
PubMatic is the automation solutions company for an open digital media industry. Featuring the leading omni-channel revenue automation platform for publishers and enterprise-grade programmatic tools for media buyers, PubMatic’s publisher-first approach enables advertisers to access premium inventory at scale. Processing nearly one trillion ad impressions per month, PubMatic has created a global infrastructure to activate meaningful connections between consumers, content and brands. Since 2006, PubMatic’s focus on data and technology innovation has fueled the growth of the programmatic industry as a whole. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 11 offices and six data centers worldwide.
PubMatic is a registered trademark of PubMatic, Inc. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
