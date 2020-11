Puolet suomalaisten yritysten osakkeista kotimaisessa omistuksessa

Half of Finnish companies’ shares under domestic ownership 12.11.2020 13:00:00 EET | Press release

At the end of September 2020, the market value of shares issued by listed Finnish companies[1] totalled to EUR 266 million. In terms of value, 18% of the shares were issued by financial sector companies and 82% by non-financial companies. During 2020, the market value of Finnish listed equities has fluctuated steeply. In January 2020, total market capitalisation reached its highest value (EUR 268 billion) since 2000. In February–March 2020, equity prices declined by EUR 61 billion as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the value recovered rapidly. By the end of August 2020, the total equity market capitalisation already surpassed January’s level to stand at EUR 269 billion. Who owns Finnish equities? At the end of September 2020, a half (EUR 132 billion) of Finnish listed equities were held by domestic owners[2]. Among domestic sectors, households are the largest shareholder of Finnish equities. At the end of September 2020, households held 14% of the equities. In January–Septe