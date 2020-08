Puutarhainstallaatio Keidas

Amos Rex re-opens 1 June 14.5.2020 08:50:00 EEST | Press release

Amos Rex opens on Monday 1 June in accordance with Finnish government guidelines. To ensure the safety of museum visitors and staff, there will be restrictions on the number of visitors, instructions on distancing and hygiene and other special arrangements. This summer the museum presents the Generation 2020 exhibition, which has been extended through 23 August.