Radio Nova -festivaalin rakentaminen vaikuttaa liikkumiseen Suvilahdessa 12. kesäkuuta alkaen

Garden Helsinki event arena to proceed into decision-making 9.6.2023 09:01:23 EEST | Press release

Continuing Garden Helsinki’s area reservation will be proposed to the Helsinki Urban Environment Committee on 13 June 2023. The final decision on continuing the reservation is made by the Helsinki City Board. The city’s aim is to find an economically viable solution in 2023 together with the reservation holder so that the amount of residential building rights sold outside the Taka-Töölö project area can be minimised.