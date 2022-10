Radonkorjausoppia ammattilaisille ja asiasta kiinnostuneille Vantaalla 10.11.2022

Permission to increase the power of Olkiluoto 3 6.9.2022 12:33:19 EEST | Press release

The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) has granted authorization to increase the power of the third reactor of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant (OL3) to more than 60 per cent of its full capacity. STUK approved the application for authorization by Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO) today 6. September 2022.