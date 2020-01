Rahamuseon kevään ohjelmassa rahapolitiikan strategiaa, talousennuste ja Kiinan taloutta (kellonaika lisätty)

Bank of Finland to draw up national plan to improve financial literacy 29.1.2020 11:00:00 EET | Press release

In recent years, household financial problems, payment defaults and indebtedness have increased in Finland. This has raised concern about whether Finns have sufficient skills to make economically sustainable decisions. In accordance with the Government Programme, several ministries will launch measures to reduce over-indebtedness and improve the ability of citizens to manage their personal finances. Furthermore, the Bank of Finland is now launching a project for the coordination of activities to improve national financial literacy. When it comes to the overall picture of the national economy, household debt in relation to income is higher than ever before. New forms of loans, operators outside the traditional banking sector and new practices have entered the market, which has increased the availability and attractiveness of loans. "This development creates risks for individuals and the national economy alike. We need both regulation and financial literacy to solve the problems. In fact