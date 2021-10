Rahamuseon syksyn aiheina ilmastonmuutos ja rahapolitiikan uusi strategia

Average interest on new student loans close to zero — stock of student loans exceeds EUR 5 billion 30.9.2021 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

In August 2021, new student loan drawdowns totalled EUR 196 million, an increase of EUR 20 million on the previous August. The average interest rate on the new student loans was at a record low (0.10%). The central government guarantee makes student loans a low risk for the banks, which is also reflected in the small margins on the loans. In addition to the bank margin, the interest level is also influenced by the reference rate applied to the loans. Of the student loans drawn down in August, 95% were Euribor-linked[1] and their average interest rate was 0.06%. The average interest rate on new student loans linked to the banks’ own reference rates was much higher (0.84%). As in the previous year, the summer months of 2021 saw a higher than normal level of student loan drawdowns. The months of June and July saw drawdowns totalling EUR 84 million, which was almost as much as in the same period of 2020, but 64% more than in June–July 2019. As a result of the large amounts drawn down, the