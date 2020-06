Rahapolitiikka tukee euroalueen elpymistä poikkeuksellisesta kriisistä

EKP:n rahapoliittisia päätöksiä / ECB monetary policy decisions 4.6.2020 4.6.2020 14:48:46 EEST | Tiedote

ECB press release 4 June 2020 At today’s meeting the Governing Council of the ECB took the following monetary policy decisions: (1) The envelope for the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) will be increased by €600 billion to a total of €1,350 billion. In response to the pandemic-related downward revision to inflation over the projection horizon, the PEPP expansion will further ease the general monetary policy stance, supporting funding conditions in the real economy, especially for businesses and households. The purchases will continue to be conducted in a flexible manner over time, across asset classes and among jurisdictions. This allows the Governing Council to effectively stave off risks to the smooth transmission of monetary policy. (2) The horizon for net purchases under the PEPP will be extended to at least the end of June 2021. In any case, the Governing Council will conduct net asset purchases under the PEPP until it judges that the coronavirus crisis phase is over.