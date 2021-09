Rahapolitiikka tukee talouden kestävää elpymistä ja inflaationäkymien paranemista

BOFIT Forecasts for Russia and China 2021–2023 16.9.2021 11:00:00 EEST | Uutinen

The Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies (BOFIT) released today (16 September) its semi-annual forecasts for the Russian and Chinese economies. The autumn 2021 forecasts cover the period 2021–2023. The forecast for the Russian economy has been revised upward on improved prospects for global economic growth and Russian exports. Oil prices and the expectations are also higher than in March. GDP should rise more than 3.5 % this year from last year’s low basis, before settling in 2022−2023 to slightly over 2.5 % p.a. on average. Several uncertainties surround the forecast. There could be unexpected changes in the course of the covid pandemic, global growth and oil prices. The return of international travel and the release of assets piled up by households last year can also significantly affect private consumption. Improved government revenues create opportunities for more generous budget spending. Chinese on-yearGDP growth rises to about 8 % this year due to rapid recovery and