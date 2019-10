Raija Malkan värit ja Kaija Saariahon musiikki täyttävät Amos Rexin kesällä 2020

The colours of Raija Malka and music of Kaija Saariaho to take over Amos Rex in summer 2020 15.10.2019 10:05:46 EEST | Press release

Visual artist Raija Malka and composer Kaija Saariaho will take over Amos Rex’s exhibition space in a new and experiential way in summer 2020. The work is painterly, spatial and musical all at once, offering visitors an opportunity to shape the space with their own creativity.