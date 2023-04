Räjäytystyö vaikuttaa liikenteeseen Hakaniemessä Sörnäisten rantatiellä 5.-21.4.2023

Central Railway Station’s accessible entrance to the railway yard underpass closed after Easter 30.3.2023 16:25:04 EEST | Press release

The entrance ramp from Kaisaniemen Puistokuja to the railway yard underpass will be closed in the week starting from 10 April due to the construction of the Kaisantunneli tunnel. Accessible passage to trains arriving from the east and leaving the trains towards the east requires going around the platform area. The underpass can be accessed using the stairs next to platform 4.