Rajoituksia Venäjälle rekisteröityjen autojen tuontiin

Ministers Valtonen and Tavio to attend high-level week of UN General Assembly in New York 14.9.2023 14:27:12 EEST | Press release

The high-level meetings of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 78) will start in New York on Monday 18 September. Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen and Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio will attend ministerial events in New York and have bilateral meetings with their counterparts and with representatives of the UN. Minister Tavio’s programme will also include meetings to promote Finland’s commercial and economic interests in the New York metropolitan area.