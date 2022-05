Rakastettu Tove-festivaali saapuu joulukuussa Tampere-taloon

Tampere Hall’s summer exhibition to showcase costumes, props, and rare toys from the Star Wars fan world 4.5.2022 12:45:52 EEST | Tiedote

Tampere Hall’s summer exhibition will showcase Star Wars memorabilia, props, costumes, and rare toys from one of the largest fan collections in the world. First time in Finland, the Unofficial Galaxies private collection is on display at Tampere Hall’s Park Hall from the 1st to the 31st of July in 2022. Ticket sales for the exhibition will begin later in May.