Rakennusten ja yleisten alueiden jaoston päätöstiedote 12.11.2020

Your chance to comment on the public area plan for Malmi and Pukinmäki 10.11.2020 10:16:05 EET | Press release

A draft of the public area plan concerning street and green areas in Malmi and Pukinmäki for 2021–2030 has been completed. Residents can have their say on the plan at an online event on 25 November and via a Kerro kantasi online survey open until 13 December.