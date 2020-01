Rakennusten ja yleisten alueiden jaoston päätöstiedote 23.1.2020

Hanna Harris appointed new chief design officer 22.1.2020 10:45:00 EET | Press release

Licentiate of Social Sciences and Urban Researcher Hanna Harris has been chosen for the position of chief design officer at the City of Helsinki. There were 50 applicants to the job. Harris will start her job on 9 March. She will transfer to the City of Helsinki from her current position as director at Archinfo Finland.