Rakkaudesta kirjaan -palkinnon saajaa voi taas ehdottaa

CANCELED: Global Travel Restart 2021: Press Conference 25 August 2021 at 8.30 AM 11.8.2021 13:40:31 EEST | Press Invitation

**Global Travel Restart and the press conference have been canceled because of the meeting restrictions.** The Association of Finnish Travel Industry (SMAL) in cooperation with MATKA Nordic Travel Fair will organize the Global Travel Restart 2021 event on 25 August 2021 at Messukeskus Helsinki. The event will review international travel this autumn and upcoming winter and evaluate the prerequisites for travel around the world. The event brings together a number of top names in international tourism in a unique way. At the beginning of the Global Travel Restart we will organise a press cenference, to which you are warmly welcome.