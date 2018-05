Re-mediating Russia: Art, Journalism, and Digital Communication

How are public discourses developing at times of international political conflict? How do the media and the arts define their role in a semi-authoritarian context? How can we trust the media when tools for manipulating information are become ever more advanced? Welcome to University of Helsinki's Think Corner to discuss the condition(s) or art and media in today's Russia with specialists from Finland and Russia.

Where: at “Fönster” (Think Corner, University of Helsinki, Yliopistonkatu 4)

When: on 7 June 2018 at 3 - 6 pm

Registration link: https://elomake.helsinki.fi/lomakkeet/89847/lomake.html

The afternoon event brings together specialists in Russian arts and media to discuss questions of media freedom, critical journalism and socially engaging curatorial practices in contemporary Russia. Artists, journalists, curators and researchers participate in steering public discourse, which has become an increasingly difficult task at times of media polarisation. The speakers will illuminate recent developments in Russian television, journalism, art and online connectivity, discussing their topics in a wider international context.

The programme consists of a talk by curators Anna Bitkina and Maria Veits from St. Petersburg and a roundtable discussion with journalist Arja Paananen from Ilta-Sanomat and researchers Saara Ratilainen, Mariëlle Wijermars and Dmitry Yagodin, who specialise in Russian media.

We wish to stimulate discussion on media freedom, critical thinking and journalism from different professional viewpoints.

The event is organised by an Aleksanteri Institute based project Russian MediaLab: Freedom of Speech and Critical Journalism in Russia.

Schedule:

Session I

3:00-4:00 Presentation by Anna Bitkina and Maria Veits, Co-founders of TOK (The Creative Association of Curators)

Media in the Time of Political Change: Reflection on Power Games in Art

Coffee

Session II

4:15-5:15 Roundtable discussion with researchers and journalists

Making and evaluating news about Russia

Participants: Arja Paananen (Ilta-Sanomat), Saara Ratilainen (UH), Mariëlle Wijermars (UH), Dmitry Yagodin (UTA).

5:15-6:00 Closing discussion