REDAVIA Commissioned Tanzania’s Largest Solar Farm for Shanta Gold
25.7.2017 10:02 | Business Wire
REDAVIA, a global market leader of cost-effective rental solar power for businesses and communities, has kicked off operations of its eight-container solar farm at Shanta Gold’s New Luika mine in the Chunya district, Tanzania.
This Smart News Release features multimedia.
New REDAVIA solar farm for Shanta Gold (Photo: Business Wire)
With the initial one container solar plant, deployed in 2014, Shanta Gold quickly experienced the benefits: it generated around 100,000 kWh with fuel savings of 28,000 liters and CO2 reduction of 67 tons per year.
Shanta’s underground expansion plans then saw an increasing energy demand, so they turned to REDAVIA to lease an additional seven containers. With eight now operational in total and a capacity of 674 kWp, Shanta is now set to generate more than 1 million kWh per year, saving 219,000 liters of fuel and ~660 tons of CO2.
“This is an exciting moment for us as we are now in a position to obtain our energy efficiency, cost and CO2 reduction targets thanks to REDAVIA,” said Toby Bradbury, CEO at Shanta Gold. “We could already see significant benefits since inception, but this solar expansion will make us a true role model within our industry.”
“Shanta Gold was committed to not only make reasonable cost choices, but also become eco-friendlier in key facets of its operation,” said Erwin Spolders, CEO at REDAVIA. “We are very proud that we became their trusted partner to help them achieve their financial and environmental goals.”
About Shanta Gold
Shanta is an East Africa-focused gold producer, developer and explorer. It currently has defined ore resources on the New Luika, Nkuluwisi and Singida projects in Tanzania and holds exploration licences over a number of additional properties in the country. Shanta’s flagship New Luika Gold Mine commenced production in 2012 and produced 87,713 ounces in 2016. The Company is admitted to trading on London’s AIM Market. www.Shantagold.com
About Redavia
REDAVIA offers rental solar power for businesses and communities. The REDAVIA system is based on a pre-configured container model, including high-performance solar modules and electrical components. It is easy to ship, set up, scale and redeploy. Businesses and communities benefit from a cost-effective clean energy solution without the need for upfront investment or technical skills, supporting the reduction of carbon emissions and increasing the impact on a sustainable society. www.redaviasolar.com

Contact information
REDAVIA
Angelika Kempf
+49 89 2426 8869
a.kempf@redaviasolar.com
