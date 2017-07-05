REDAVIA Opens New Office in Ghana
5.7.2017 11:00 | Business Wire
REDAVIA, a global market leader of cost-effective rental solar power for businesses and communities, has opened its first office and legal entity in Accra, the capital of Ghana, to accommodate its growth plans and leverage West Africa’s manifold business opportunities. The office opening marks the second milestone following the seven-year contract with the Regional Maritime University in Ghana (RMU) that was announced on 23 May, 2017.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170705005213/en/
REDAVIA's office in Accra’s Airport Residential Area
REDAVIA’s decision to establish an office and hire a local team in Ghana is based on its vision and three-pronged strategy for a long-term involvement in the country. Firstly, REDAVIA ensures pre-financing of entire solar farms to make it both affordable and predictable for customers through monthly lease payments. Secondly, it delivers German-engineered technology at the heart of its containerized, easy to deploy solar farms. And last but not least, REDAVIA, through its Academy, ensures an ongoing knowledge transfer around renewable solar power to Ghanaian students and professionals with the aim to equip current and future generations with all relevant know-how.
“The decision to expand our presence in West Africa was a logical step in our business growth strategy and gives us the ability to serve our customers and prospects locally,” said Erwin Spolders, CEO at REDAVIA. “Ghana is at the forefront of a promising progression in Africa, backed by the government’s ‘One District One Factory’ vision to accelerate growth and sustainable development.”
The office in Accra’s Airport Residential Area will supplement REDAVIA’s headquarter in Munich and branch offices in Tanzania and Kenya.
About Redavia
REDAVIA offers rental solar power for businesses and communities – with a regional focus on East and West Africa. The REDAVIA system is based on a pre-configured container model, including high-performance solar modules and high-quality electrical components. It is easy to ship, set up, scale and redeploy. Businesses and communities benefit from a cost-effective clean energy solution without the need for upfront investment or technical skills, supporting the reduction of carbon emissions and increasing the impact on a sustainable society.
Find out more on www.redaviasolar.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170705005213/en/
Contact information
REDAVIA GmbH
Angelika Kempf
Marketing & Communications Director
Phone +49 89 2426 8869
Email a.kempf@redaviasolar.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Alexion Reaches Funding Agreement with NICE and NHS England for Strensiq® (asfotase alfa) for Patients with Pediatric-onset Hypophosphatasia (HPP)5.7.2017 11:00 | Tiedote
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) today announced that it has reached a national funding agreement with the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and the National Health Service (NHS) England based on a Managed Access Agreement (MAA), which provides access to Strensiq® (asfotase alfa) for patients in England with pediatric-onset hypophosphatasia (HPP), regardless of their current age. The funding agreement was announced today in a positive final evaluation determination (FED) issued by the NICE Highly Specialised Technologies (HST) Evaluation Committee to recommend Strensiq according to the MAA. The MAA has been developed in collaboration between physician thought-leaders, patient groups, NHS England, and Alexion. The MAA ensures access to Strensiq for infants, children and adult patients with pediatric-onset HPP who experience the most disabling symptoms and are
Global Cannabis Lifestyle Brand Marley Natural Makes European Debut at Iconic French Retailer colette5.7.2017 09:00 | Tiedote
Marley Natural™, the official Bob Marley cannabis lifestyle brand, made its European debut at the iconic French retailer colette during couture fashion week in Paris. Marley Natural and colette celebrated the occasion at a pop-up developed in collaboration with System Magazine and the fashion design duo Creatures of the Wind. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170704005378/en/ Naturally-derived cannabis sativa body care infused with Jamaican botanicals by Marley Natural (Photo: Business Wire) “From Trenchtown to Paris, my grandfather’s music and message are universal,” said Zuri Marley, Bob Marley’s granddaughter, who hosted and curated music for the launch event. “By bringing Marley Natural to Europe, we are celebrating, sharing, and spreading Bob’s belief in the positi
Ferring Announces New Analysis of Rekovelle® Data Relating to Personalised Medicine in Fertility Patients4.7.2017 16:50 | Tiedote
Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced today a new analysis of Rekovelle® (follitropin delta) data that showed cumulative live birth rates were similar between women receiving Rekovelle and conventional follitropin alfa treatment.1 In addition, Rekovelle data from a separate new analysis showed a favourable safety profile in women with high anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) levels.2 These analyses of the ESTHER-1 and ESTHER-2 Phase III clinical trials3,4 were presented today at the 33rd Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) in Geneva, Switzerland. “Rekovelle’s individualised dosing regimen, based on a patient’s AMH level and body weight, provides clinicians with a consistent, evidence-based approach to personalising treatment for their patients,” said Per Falk, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. “Th
Alkion Terminals, LBC Tank Terminals and Sogestran Announce the Closing of Two Transactions for Eight Tank Terminals in France, Spain and Portugal4.7.2017 10:56 | Tiedote
Alkion Terminals (Alkion) and LBC Tank Terminals (LBC) today announced that on June 30th, 2017 the transaction in which Alkion acquired the 50% shareholding of LBC in LBC Sogestrol and the full ownership of 4 tank terminals in France (Bayonne, Le Havre, Marseille, Nantes), 2 tank terminals in Spain (Cartagena, Santander) and 1 tank terminal in Portugal (Lisbon) was completed. In parallel, Alkion and Sogestran today announced that on June 30th, 2017 the transaction in which Alkion acquired the 50% shareholding of Sogestran in LBC Sogestrol was completed. Following the concomitant financial close of the transactions, Alkion will be the sole owner and operator of LBC Sogestrol, a world-class tank terminal in Le Havre, France. Established in 2016 as a new independent tank terminal operator focusing in Western Europe, Alkion is creating a network of tank terminals that per
Philips Launches Latest Version of Its Speech-to-Text Service4.7.2017 10:02 | Tiedote
Speech Processing Solutions, the world number one for professional dictation solutions, has launched a brand new version of their Philips SpeechLive dictation workflow software. The latest release offers a fully-integrated speech recognition and transcription service which turns recordings into text even faster. Voice recordings can be made anywhere using voice recorders or a mobile app and turned into written documents quickly, saving time and resources for busy users. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170704005011/en/ Philips SpeechLive (Photo: Business Wire) Philips SpeechLive increases flexibility and productivity The new update brings multiple advantages to both the account administrators as well as the individual users. “Based on our custome
GSMA Reports Record Attendance for Mobile World Congress Shanghai 20174.7.2017 10:00 | Tiedote
The GSMA today reported that nearly 67,500 unique visitors1 from 104 countries and territories attended the 2017 GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai, held 28 June – 1 July in Shanghai. The four-day event attracted executives from the industry’s largest and most influential mobile operators, device makers, equipment providers, software companies and internet companies, as well as technology-savvy consumers. “We are extremely pleased with the results for the 2017 Mobile World Congress Shanghai,” said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. “We introduced many new elements for this year’s event, particularly in our “Experience Halls” which were open for four days for the first time. The show truly showcased mobile as the “Human Element” – the technology is impacting nearly every aspect of daily life for billions of people around the world, including more than 2.7 billion mobile subscribers here in Asia,
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme