REDAVIA Opens New Office in Ghana

REDAVIA, a global market leader of cost-effective rental solar power for businesses and communities, has opened its first office and legal entity in Accra, the capital of Ghana, to accommodate its growth plans and leverage West Africa’s manifold business opportunities. The office opening marks the second milestone following the seven-year contract with the Regional Maritime University in Ghana (RMU) that was announced on 23 May, 2017.

REDAVIA’s decision to establish an office and hire a local team in Ghana is based on its vision and three-pronged strategy for a long-term involvement in the country. Firstly, REDAVIA ensures pre-financing of entire solar farms to make it both affordable and predictable for customers through monthly lease payments. Secondly, it delivers German-engineered technology at the heart of its containerized, easy to deploy solar farms. And last but not least, REDAVIA, through its Academy, ensures an ongoing knowledge transfer around renewable solar power to Ghanaian students and professionals with the aim to equip current and future generations with all relevant know-how.

“The decision to expand our presence in West Africa was a logical step in our business growth strategy and gives us the ability to serve our customers and prospects locally,” said Erwin Spolders, CEO at REDAVIA. “Ghana is at the forefront of a promising progression in Africa, backed by the government’s ‘One District One Factory’ vision to accelerate growth and sustainable development.”

The office in Accra’s Airport Residential Area will supplement REDAVIA’s headquarter in Munich and branch offices in Tanzania and Kenya.

REDAVIA offers rental solar power for businesses and communities – with a regional focus on East and West Africa. The REDAVIA system is based on a pre-configured container model, including high-performance solar modules and high-quality electrical components. It is easy to ship, set up, scale and redeploy. Businesses and communities benefit from a cost-effective clean energy solution without the need for upfront investment or technical skills, supporting the reduction of carbon emissions and increasing the impact on a sustainable society.

