Reference rate and penalty interest rates for 1 January – 30 June 2020
In accordance with the Interest Rates Act (340/2002), the reference rate for the period 1 January – 30 June 2020 is 0.0%. The penalty interest rate for the same period is thus 7.0% pa (under section 4 of the Act, the reference rate plus seven percentage points).
The penalty interest rate applicable to commercial contracts is 8.0% pa (under section 4a of the Act, the reference rate plus eight percentage points). The higher penalty interest rate referred to in section 4a of the Act is applied to payments made by enterprises to other enterprises or by authorities to enterprises.
Under the Interest Rates Act, the reference rate used in defining the penalty rate is the interest rate that was applied by the European Central Bank to the last main refinancing operation prior to the first calendar day of the half-year in question and rounded up to the nearest one-half percentage point. Such reference rate is effective for the following six-month period.
About Suomen Pankki
Snellmaninaukio, PL 160
00101 HELSINKI
09 1831http://www.bof.fi
The Bank of Finland is the national monetary authority and central bank of Finland. At the same time, it is also a part of the Eurosystem, which is responsible for monetary policy and other central bank tasks in the euro area and administers use of the world’s second largest currency – the euro.
Latest releases from Suomen Pankki
Referensränta och dröjsmålsräntor enligt räntelagen för tiden 1.1.–30.6.202023.12.2019 12:55:48 EET | Tiedote
Referensräntan enligt räntelagen är 0,0 % för tiden 1.1.–30.6.2020. Dröjsmålsräntan för denna period är därmed 7,0 % per år (referensräntan med tillägg för sju procentenheter enligt 4 § i räntelagen).
Korkolain mukainen viitekorko ja viivästyskorot 1.1.–30.6.202023.12.2019 12:54:53 EET | Tiedote
Korkolain mukainen viitekorko ajanjaksona 1.1.–30.6.2020 on 0,0 %. Viivästyskorko tänä ajanjaksona on siten 7,0 % vuodessa (viitekorko lisättynä korkolain 4 §:n mukaisella 7 prosenttiyksikön lisäkorolla).
Suomen Pankki allekirjoitti YK:n vastuullisen sijoittamisen periaatteet osana vastuullisuusohjelmaansa18.12.2019 11:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Suomen Pankki on allekirjoittanut YK:n vastuullisen sijoittamisen periaatteet (Principles for Responsible Investment, PRI), joiden mukaan se sitoutuu huomioimaan ympäristöön, sosiaaliseen vastuuseen ja hyvään hallintotapaan liittyvät tekijät sijoitustoiminnassaan.
Finlands Bank har undertecknat FN:s principer för ansvarsfulla investeringar som en del av sitt hållbarhetsprogram18.12.2019 11:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Finlands Bank har undertecknat FN:s principer för ansvarsfulla investeringar (Principles for Responsible Investment, PRI) och därmed förbundit sig till att ta hänsyn till miljöaspekter, socialt ansvar och god företagsstyrning i sin investeringsverksamhet.
Bank of Finland signs the UN Principles for Responsible Investment as part of our sustainability programme18.12.2019 11:00:00 EET | Press release
The Bank of Finland has signed the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and in so doing we have committed to recognising environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues in our investment practices.
Suomen talouden murrosvaihe yhä kesken17.12.2019 10:00:00 EET | Tiedote
EKP:n neuvoston viimeviikkoisen arvion mukaan epävarmuus kansainvälisestä talouskehityksestä pitää euroalueen kasvunäkymät syyskuussa suunnilleen ennustetun mukaisena. Myös euroalueen inflaatio pysyy edelleen hintavakaustavoitetta hitaampana. Rahapolitiikan mitoitus jatkuu elvyttävänä, mikä tukee hintavakaustavoitteen saavuttamista sekä kasvun ja työllisyyden kohentumista euroalueella.
