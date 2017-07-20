REFLEX CES Takes Its Autonomy with MBO Partenaires
20.7.2017 10:00 | Business Wire
The French specialist in complex electronic embedded systems associates with MBO Partenaires and takes its independence from the PLDA group. This spin-off, led by the manager Sylvain Neveu, allows the management team to hold the majority of the equity.
Founded in 2000, REFLEX CES is an integrator of high-end electronic solutions based on reprogrammable semiconductor technology: FPGA. These products meet the highest level of technological requirements and address sectors requiring high computing power such as defence, Big Data, finance, autonomous car or IoT. REFLEX CES is an Intel-PSG Platinum Partner and offers a complete range of catalogue products, tailor-made products and turnkey solutions.
Based in Lisses, near Evry - France, REFLEX CES achieved a turnover of nearly € 19 million in 2016, an increase of more than 50% compared to the previous year. Sylvain Neveu's strategic project will enable REFLEX CES to become a global technology leader in the high-end FPGA market by continuing its efforts in innovation and R & D (50% of the workforce) and accelerating international development, notably in the United States where the company has a subsidiary in San José.
Sylvain NEVEU, REFLEX CES CEO commented: «I am particularly proud of the successful completion of the REFLEX CES acquisition and autonomy project with the historical management team. The presence at our side of MBO Partenaires perfectly reflects our aim of development and rapid growth in technological markets with significant potential."
Cécile NGUYEN-CLUZEL, Partner of MBO Partenaires commented: "REFLEX CES is one of those electronics engineering nuggets that France can produce: an exceptional team, high-level know-how and an ambitious project. We are particularly pleased to be able to accompany Sylvain Neveu and his team in their growth strategy."
More information on :
https://www.reflexces.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720005045/en/
Contact information
MBO Partenaires :
Cécile NGUYEN-CLUZEL, Partner and Raphaël LAHAYE, Senior Associate
or
REFLEX CES contacts :
Sylvain NEVEU, Chief Executive Officer
sneveu@reflexces.com
or
Clémence LAVAINE, Marketing Communication Coordinator
clavaine@reflexces.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Gigabit Britain Moves Closer to a Reality as Call Flow Deploys ADTRAN-Powered 10Gbps FTTH Infrastructure20.7.2017 12:00 | Tiedote
ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced that Call Flow has chosen its XGS-PON solution to power the UK’s first generation of symmetric multi-Gigabit Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) services. The rapidly-growing ultrafast broadband operator has already built out up to 100Mbps FTTC-based services across Southern England and, to allow services to scale, has now selected ADTRAN’s next generation 10Gbps FTTH solution. This new architecture, fully compatible with Call Flow’s existing FTTH network, is set to bring about a step-change in symmetric multi-Gigabit access performance to differentiate it from other providers as it targets strategic expansion over the next 5–10 years. With new rapidly emerging application demands such as AR/VR, 4K media streaming and the cloudification of software applications, all driving increased de
SES: Rural Alaska Benefits from Enhanced WiFi and Broadband Services via Satellite20.7.2017 09:40 | Tiedote
Alaskan internet service provider (ISP) OptimERA is leveraging SES Networks’ new managed infrastructure service and a full 72MHz transponder to significantly improve broadband connectivity speed 10-fold throughout the remote port city of Unalaska, and neighboring towns and islands across Southwest Alaska. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719006471/en/ SES: Rural Alaska Benefits from Enhanced WiFi and Broadband Services via Satellite (Photo: Business Wire) In an agreement announced by SES, OptimERA has secured capacity aboard SES’s NSS-9 satellite to roll out enhanced city-wide WiFi network and broadband services to meet growing business and consumer demands for faster, more reliable and affordable connectivity in the largely underserved region. SES will also pro
Masimo Announces CE Marking of Noninvasive RPVi™, a rainbow® Multi-Wavelength Index of Pleth Variability20.7.2017 09:00 | Tiedote
Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the CE marking of RPVi™, a noninvasive and continuous measurement of the dynamic changes in perfusion index (Pi) that occur during one or more respiratory cycles. RPVi is designed to show changes that reflect physiologic factors such as vascular tone, circulating blood volume, and intrathoracic pressure excursions. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719006462/en/ Masimo Radical-7® Pulse CO-Oximeter® with RPVi™ (Photo: Business Wire) RPVi, powered by Masimo rainbow® technology, is a multi-wavelength version of the currently available Pleth Variability Index (PVi®). RPVi is designed to provide enhanced specificity to changes in fluid volume compared to PVi.1 Several peer-reviewed clinical studies have evaluated the utility of
ABB: Building Growth Momentum20.7.2017 07:45 | Tiedote
SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS Total and base orders grew 3%1; higher orders in all regions Revenues up 1% Operational EBITA margin2 12.4%, dampened this quarter by commodity prices and some overcapacity Net income $525 million Cash flow from operating activities $467 million reflects timing of short-term incentive payments Net working capital as a percentage of revenues 14.1%, reduced 90 bps on an annual basis Active portfolio management: B&R acquisition closed July 6, KEYMILE’s communication business to be acquired Q3 “In Q2, ABB continued to build its growth momentum as our targeted initiatives are delivering. Order growth was broad-based and across all regions,” said ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer. “Our industry-leading digital
Speakers from ITV, Sky, News Corp, Google and HBO Announced for IBC Cyber Security Forum19.7.2017 19:25 | Tiedote
IBC announces today the line-up of speakers for its exclusive event on Cyber Security, part of the new of the C-Tech Forum launched this year. The invitation-only event that will be held on Friday 15th September will allow businesses to gain the latest insights into the threat posed from cyber attacks, including the most common risks and how to mitigate them. Delegates will also learn how adopting a good cyber security policy can offer competitive advantages in the marketplace. Key speakers include: Elaine Bucknor, Group Director, Strategy, Security & Governance – Sky Jeff Kember, Technical Director Media - Google Latha Maripuri, Global CISO & Deputy CTO – News Corp Paul Lynch, Director, Technology Management Office – ITV Andreas Schneider, CISO – SRG/SSR Steve Frida
HISTALIM Will Develop Its Own Precision Medicine Tool Named HISTOPROFILE Through a Collaborative R&D Program of 29 Million Euros, Endorsed by BPIfrance19.7.2017 18:49 | Tiedote
Describe with high fidelity the tumor immune profile will be soon a major stake for an appropriate care of the patients affected by cancer. This is the promise offered by the precision medicine tool HISTOPROFILE developed by HISTALIM. To accelerate its development, HISTALIM will rely on a collaborative research & development project of 29 Million Euros, in partnership with OSE Immunotherapeutics and CESTI. This project will be funded by the Programme d’investissement d’avenir coordinated by BPIfrance. Recent progress in immuno oncology, emergence of clinical trials combining multiple therapies, as well as multiplication of companion diagnostic tests based on immunohistochemistry converge toward the same direction: the need for the next generation histopathology to define the tumor immune profile with one single slide. Thanks to multiplex immunohistochemistry, mult
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme