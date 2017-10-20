Reminder: Invitation to a press conference, Tue 24 October at 13:00 – The von Wright Brothers
Dear recipient, you are cordially invited to the press conference for the exhibition The von Wright Brothers in the Ateneum Hall, on Tuesday 24 October, at 13:00. After the press conference, the exhibition will be open for preview on the third floor of the Ateneum Art Museum, until 15:00. The exhibition will be open to the public from 27 October 2017 to 25 February 2018.
The event will be opened by the director of the Ateneum Art Museum, Susanna Pettersson. The exhibition will be presented by the curator Anne-Maria Pennonen. The photographic artist Sanna Kannisto and the conceptual artist Jussi Heikkilä will discuss the works of theirs that complement the exhibition. The event will be in Finnish. Complimentary coffee.
To book your place at the event, register by Friday 20 October at: pressconference@ateneum.fi.
The artist brothers Magnus, Wilhelm and Ferdinand von Wright are known as painters of portraits, landscapes, and nature subjects, especially birds, and as creators of scientific illustrations of flora and fauna. New contemporary works by the photographic artist Sanna Kannisto and the conceptual artist Jussi Heikkilä will complement this colourful major exhibition. The Ateneum last staged an exhibition of works by the von Wright brothers in 1982.
The exhibition is part of the programme celebrating the centenary of Finland's independence.
Anna Kari, Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 717 8185, anna.kari at ateneum.fi
Press photos: press.ateneum.fi | username: ateneum | password: mediat
Ateneum’s main corporate partners are Helsingin Sanomat, HOK-Elanto and KPMG. The Ateneum is sponsored by Veikkaus. The partner for the von Wright Brothers exhibition is the Helsinki Zoo.
Ateneum Art Museum is Finland’s leading art museum, which houses Finnish art from the 19th century to the modern age. Ateneum is part of the Finnish National Gallery, together with the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma and Sinebrychoff Art Museum. www.kansallisgalleria.fi/en
Påminnelse: Inbjudan till pressvisning ti 24.10 kl. 13 – Bröderna von Wright20.10.2017 11:02 | Kutsu
Bästa mottagare, välkommen till utställningen Bröderna von Wrights pressvisning i Ateneumsalen tisdagen den 24 oktober kl. 13. Du kan besöka utställningen på Ateneums tredje våning fram till kl. 15. Utställningen är öppen för allmänheten 27.10.2017–25.2.2018.
Muistutus: Kutsu tiedotustilaisuuteen ti 24.10. klo 13 – Veljekset von Wright20.10.2017 11:00 | Kutsu
Hyvä vastaanottaja, tervetuloa Veljekset von Wright -näyttelyn tiedotustilaisuuteen Ateneum-saliin tiistaina 24. lokakuuta klo 13. Näyttelyyn Ateneumin kolmannessa kerroksessa voi tutustua klo 15 asti. Näyttely on avoinna yleisölle 27.10.2017–25.2.2018.
Invitation to a press conference, Tue 24 October at 13:00: The von Wright Brothers10.10.2017 14:40 | Kutsu
Dear recipient, you are cordially invited to the press conference for the exhibition The von Wright Brothers in the Ateneum Hall, on Tuesday 24 October, at 13:00. After the press conference, the exhibition will be open for preview on the third floor of the Ateneum Art Museum, until 15:00. The exhibition will be open to the public from 27 October 2017 to 25 February 2018.
Inbjudan till pressvisning ti 24.10 kl. 13: Bröderna von Wright10.10.2017 14:29 | Kutsu
Bästa mottagare, välkommen till utställningen Bröderna von Wrights pressvisning i Ateneumsalen tisdagen den 24 oktober kl. 13. Du kan besöka utställningen på Ateneums tredje våning fram till kl. 15. Utställningen är öppen för allmänheten 27.10.2017–25.2.2018.
Kutsu tiedotustilaisuuteen ti 24.10. klo 13: Veljekset von Wright10.10.2017 14:23 | Kutsu
Hyvä vastaanottaja, tervetuloa Veljekset von Wright -näyttelyn tiedotustilaisuuteen Ateneum-saliin tiistaina 24. lokakuuta klo 13. Näyttelyyn Ateneumin kolmannessa kerroksessa voi tutustua klo 15 asti. Näyttely on avoinna yleisölle 27.10.2017–25.2.2018.
Treasures from the National Gallery of Duckburg at the Ateneum3.10.2017 11:26 | Tiedote
The Ateneum Art Museum, which is part of the Finnish National Gallery, has the privilege to present masterpieces from the National Gallery of Duckburg, for the first time outside Duckburg. Gems of Duckburgian art will be shown alongside works from the Ateneum collection at the Stories of Finnish Art exhibition, from 3 October 2017 to 25 February 2018. The National Gallery of Duckburg has lent the works on display to the Ateneum in honour of Finland's centenary year celebrations.
