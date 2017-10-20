Reminder: Invitation to a press conference, Tue 24 October at 13:00 – The von Wright Brothers

Dear recipient, you are cordially invited to the press conference for the exhibition The von Wright Brothers in the Ateneum Hall, on Tuesday 24 October, at 13:00. After the press conference, the exhibition will be open for preview on the third floor of the Ateneum Art Museum, until 15:00. The exhibition will be open to the public from 27 October 2017 to 25 February 2018.

The event will be opened by the director of the Ateneum Art Museum, Susanna Pettersson. The exhibition will be presented by the curator Anne-Maria Pennonen. The photographic artist Sanna Kannisto and the conceptual artist Jussi Heikkilä will discuss the works of theirs that complement the exhibition. The event will be in Finnish. Complimentary coffee.

To book your place at the event, register by Friday 20 October at: pressconference@ateneum.fi.

The artist brothers Magnus, Wilhelm and Ferdinand von Wright are known as painters of portraits, landscapes, and nature subjects, especially birds, and as creators of scientific illustrations of flora and fauna. New contemporary works by the photographic artist Sanna Kannisto and the conceptual artist Jussi Heikkilä will complement this colourful major exhibition. The Ateneum last staged an exhibition of works by the von Wright brothers in 1982.

The exhibition is part of the programme celebrating the centenary of Finland's independence.

