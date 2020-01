Republikens president Sauli Niinistös nyårstal den 1 januari 2020

President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö’s New Year’s Speech on 1 January 2020 1.1.2020 12:15:00 EET | Press release

My fellow citizens, We are on the threshold of a new decade. The 2010s was a time of rapid change. The pace of change will continue to increase, but we can affect the direction it will take. Unrest, instability and short-term thinking have characterised life both in Finland and the world at large. Counterforces to them must be created. We need more peace, stability and long-term thinking. * * * Late last year I was startled when I heard an interviewee on a street in London describing the opposing sides of the Brexit dispute: “we’ve learnt to hate each other”. When an issue, no matter how important, breeds hate towards those who think differently, we are heading for trouble. A culture of hate will not carry us far. It will lead to a fall. I am increasingly concerned about how we in Finland treat one another. It is a matter of respecting each other, and ultimately maintaining social peace. And with it, our security. Our way of public discussion has changed rapidly. It is increasingly rar