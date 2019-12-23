Rescue authorities found shortcomings in the fire safety and provision of safe egress in shops
Uusimaa rescue departments conducted control visits at various shops between 25 November and 5 December 2019. This was the first time control was implemented in close cooperation between the rescue departments, covering a common topic at the same time. In total, the control visits covered 282 shops around Uusimaa.
Rescue authorities focused particularly on the fire safety and provision of safe egress.
During the control visits, fire inspectors found room for improvement as regards the provision of safe egress. Approximately 60 per cent of the sites inspected received notice of some kind.
Rescue department representatives hope that operators in the trade sector would pay special attention to keeping the escape routes unobstructed also during busy shopping periods such as Christmas and Black Friday. Escape routes must be accessible and clearly marked at all times when the shops are open. The most common shortcoming was goods being stored in escape routes. In addition, the rescue departments served notices on, for example, the condition and accessibility of first-aid extinguishing equipment.
The control visits were deliberately scheduled to take place at the end of the year, with the hustle and bustle in the shops even more intense than normally. Through control, the rescue departments are able to address safety issues, prevent accidents and encourage businesses to take safety matters seriously. Safety is something that we all, businesses and individuals alike, can significantly improve by our actions.
Rescue departments will continue control visits with topical themes and issues in future.
In total, the themed inspections covered 282 shops, of which 92 are located in the Helsinki City Rescue Department’s area.
Participating rescue departments, Helsinki, Itä-Uusimaa, Keski-Uusimaa and Länsi-Uusimaa
Additional media information:
Helsinki City Rescue Department: Anja Aatsinki, Fire Chief, tel. +358 (0)9 310 1651 (exchange).
Itä-Uusimaa Rescue Department: Ari Päivärinta, Fire Inspector, tel. +358 (0)20 1111 400 (exchange).
Keski-Uusimaa Rescue Department: Anette Aschan, Senior Fire Inspector, tel. +358 (0)9 8394 0000 (exchange).
Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department: Janne Rautasuo, Chief Fire Inspector, tel. +358 (0)9 8162 8699 (exchange).
Inquiries in Swedish: Göran Forsell, Fire Inspector, tel. +358 (0)20 1111 400 (exchange/Itä-Uusimaa Rescue Department).
