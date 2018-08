Residents of senior citizen centre create new look for EMMA's community art work in Leppävaara

Under the guidance of textile artist Greta Muuri, residents of Leppävaara Life and Living Centre for Senior Citizens have given a whole new look to a community art work from the EMMA Collection utilizing their memories of joy, happiness and love. The unveiling of the renewed Germa Huijbers’ community art piece Sea of Flags will take place on Espoo Day 24.–25.8. The new flags will fly till the end of September.

The renewal of the flags has been realised as a collaboration between EMMA and the Leppävaara Life and Living Centre for Senior Citizens. Greta Muuri – textile artist, M.F.A., and recipient of the Espoo City working grant for professional artists for 2018 – has been responsible for the planning and execution of the project. With the assistance of the senior citizens centre’s volunteer workers, the residents of the centre painted the motifs on the flags in workshops led by Muuri. The themes of the workshops were summer memories, love, joy and happiness. The resulting works were photographed and then printed on flags.

Sea of Flags is a public work of art by Dutch artist Germa Huijbers from 2003 which is located at Alberga’s Esplanade in Leppävaara and consists of 21 flagpoles and 21 leaf-patterned flags depicting Finnish summer. Part of the Sea of Flags’ original concept was that its flags can be renewed as communal projects. The artist hopes that residents of different districts, schools, cultural and resident associations and companies can take part in creating a changing look for Alberga’s Esplanade by making their own flags.

Germa Huijbers worked in Espoo in 2003 as a guest of Espoo’s cultural services under the international PEJA Residence Project (Pépinières européennes pour les jeunes artistes). The artist’s focus was set on an area in Leppävaara under development where the artist realised several temporary environmental art works.

Germa Huijbers (b. 1967, Holland)

Sea of Flags, 2003

Corner of Alberga’s Esplanade and Leppävaarankatu, Leppävaara

EMMA Collection

