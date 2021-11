Resultaten av enkäten Mina skatter i Helsingfors berättar om Helsingforsbornas förhållande till kulturarvet

HAM’s online exhibition Politics of Care highlights different aspects of a topical subject 4.11.2021 09:14:26 EET | Press release

Politics of Care is a thematically structured online exhibition presenting nine video works from HAM’s extensive media art collection. With the global coronavirus pandemic having upended life as we know it, new light has been shed on the importance of care, both societally and in our personal relationships. Care, which is key for upholding our society, is not only limited to interpersonal relationships – sustaining life also requires constant interaction with the environment. When looked at this way, care is a part of a web of interdependency that has grown increasingly and visibly fragile, in part due to the impact of climate change.