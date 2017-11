///REVISED///The Duke of Cambridge visits Finland

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland

Press release 63/2017 (revised sentences in italics)

15 November 2017

Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, will visit Finland on 29-30 November 2017. The visit will be hosted by President of the Republic of Finland, Sauli Niinistö.

President Niinistö will receive The Duke at the Presidential Palace on 29 November 2017. The agenda will include a discussion between the President and His Royal Highness.

Following the meeting, The Duke will visit an ice rink in Helsinki, where he will learn about the activities of Icehearts. Icehearts is an operating model providing long-term professional growth support through team sport for children needing it. In addition, His Royal Highness will attend a reception hosted by Sarah Price, British Ambassador to Finland. The day will end with a dinner held by President Niinistö and Mrs Jenni Haukio at the official residence in Mäntyniemi.

On Thursday 30 November, The Duke will visit the Slush startup and technology event, where he will attend the opening ceremony and visit Finnish and British companies’ stalls. In addition, The Duke will visit a primary school in Helsinki, where accompanied by Minister of Education Sanni Grahn-Laasonen and Head of the Helsinki Education Division Sector Liisa Pohjolainen, he will be introduced to innovative learning environments and methods and learn about the KiVa Koulu anti-bullying programme.

The general public will have an opportunity to greet The Duke early afternoon on 30 November in Esplanadi Park, where His Royal Highness will visit the winter fair Manta's Market accompanied by Mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori and chair of Helsinki City Tuuli Kousa. Following his visit to the Christmas Market, The Duke will proceed to the City Hall, where he will attend a luncheon offered by the City of Helsinki. The Duke’s visit to Finland will end with a presentation of the Finnish Air Force at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.