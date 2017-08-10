9.8.2017 23:00 | Business Wire

Rimini Street, Inc., a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading independent support provider for Oracle and SAP products, today announced the opening of its new Latin America headquarters in São Paulo, Brazil. This marks the Company’s next phase of growth in the region, which includes an increased focus on expanding enterprise support services and product offerings in Latin America due to strong demand for Rimini Street’s premium-level support. The Company’s new Latin America headquarters is located in the JK Iguatemi building on Av. Pres. Juscelino Kubitschek in São Paulo.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809005271/en/

Rimini Street Increases Investment in Latin America with Opening of New, Expanded LATAM Headquarters in São Paulo, Brazil (Photo: Business Wire)

“From the time we first entered the Brazil market years ago, our offerings have been met with high interest and enthusiasm because we help companies in the region address a challenging economic environment with a solution that optimizes their enterprise software costs and unlocks funds that can be redirected into more value-add initiatives for their business,” said Edenize Maron, general manager, Rimini Street Latin America. “We believe with our strong value proposition we will see accelerated growth in the region with enterprise licensees as Rimini Street’s reputation for delivering ultra-responsive, premium-level support continues to become more recognized.”

Rimini Street will commemorate its new, expansive office with a gala ribbon-cutting event and cocktail party and dinner this evening, hosted by Rimini Street’s CEO, Seth Ravin. Invited guests include government authorities, clients, prospects, media and analysts.

Rimini Street launched its presence in Latin America in 2009, and today services more than 140 global organizations with operations in Latin America, including local well-known Brazil brands such as Embraer, Petrópolis, Abril, Riachuelo, Tupy, Marisol, Iguatemi, Gafisa, Estadão, Camargo Corrêa, GP Investimentos, Even, GRSA, Infoglobo, Rodobens, Promon and Atento.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading independent support provider for Oracle and SAP products. The company has redefined enterprise support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Over 1,300 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, independent support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are based on various assumptions. If the risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Rimini Street assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

© 2017 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809005271/en/

Contact information

Rimini Street, Inc.

Michelle McGlocklin, +1 925-523-8414

mmcglocklin@riministreet.com