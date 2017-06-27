Rimini Street Recognized Again as a “Top Workplace” by Bay Area News Group

27.6.2017 16:02 | Business Wire

Rimini Street, Inc., a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading independent support provider for Oracle and SAP products, today announced that it has been named one of the 2017 Bay Area “Top Workplaces” by the Bay Area News Group, for the fourth time. The Top Workplaces program recognizes Bay Area employers based on employee surveys conducted by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm on organizational health and employee engagement.

The WorkplaceDynamics employee survey asks participants a series of questions to uncover a comprehensive view into a company’s organizational health. Participants are asked about their employer’s culture and work ethic, communication policies, pay and benefits. Participants are also given the opportunity to provide additional comments and insightful feedback on their organization’s culture and environment.

Over 4,000 organizations participate in the WorkplaceDynamics study each year, with more than one million participants completing the employee surveys.

“Rimini Street is honored to receive recognition from our employees as a top workplace once again,” said Jim Petraglia, group vice president, Global HR & Shared Services, Rimini Street. “Rimini Street is passionate about recruiting the best talent, creating an environment that allows experienced professionals to thrive and grow in a team-oriented culture, sharing its success through industry-leading compensation and benefits, and delivering exceptional service and value to our clients.”

The Bay Area News Group published the complete list of Top Workplaces on June 25th. For more information about the Top Workplaces list and WorkplaceDynamics, please visit www.topworkplaces.com and www.workplacedynamics.com.

Rimini Street is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading independent support provider for Oracle and SAP products. The company has redefined enterprise support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Nearly 1,300 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, independent support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are based on various assumptions. If the risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Rimini Street assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

© 2017 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

Rimini Street, Inc.

Michelle McGlocklin, +1 925-264-6579

mmcglocklin@riministreet.com