Ripeä ja huolellinen saa paikan – Tamro tarjoaa kesätöitä kymmenille nuorille

Tamro and Pfizer renewed their distribution agreement in Finland 9.12.2021 10:22:05 EET | Uutinen

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and service provider and distributor of pharmaceuticals and health products Tamro have signed a new distribution agreement. According to the agreement, Tamro continues to provide warehousing and distribution services for Pfizer’s pharmaceuticals to Finnish pharmacies and hospitals. The cooperation is valid for upcoming years.