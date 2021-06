Riverrecycle ja ICTSI Foundation rakentavat kestävän ratkaisun jokimuoville

Riverrecycle and ICTSI Foundation to build a sustainable river plastic solution 10.6.2021 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

Riverrecycle announced today that it had signed a collaboration agreement with ICTSI Foundation to install a financially sustainable solution to discarded plastic along Pasig River in Manila, Philippines. The agreement includes funding for approximately USD 1.0 million for Riverrecycle for the implementation of the project.