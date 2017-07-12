Ron Wolf Receives The Aviation Suppliers Association 2017 Edward J. Glueckler Award
12.7.2017 21:39 | Business Wire
AerSale ® employee Ron Wolf, Vice President of Operations & Quality Assurance, has been awarded the prestigious 2017 Edward J. Glueckler Award by the Aviation Suppliers Association (ASA). ASA is a world renowned non-profit aviation industry organization which brings together industry leaders to establish and accredit best practices regarding quality, legal, regulatory, and other practical matters specific to the aviation materials acquisition, sales, and distribution industry.
“We are proud that our own Ron Wolf was selected to be honored by the ASA as the recipient of the 2017 ‘Eddy’ Award,” said Nicolas Finazzo, Chief Executive Officer of AerSale. “Year after year Ron has worked hard to better our people, processes, products and services, and I can think of no one more dedicated to excellence throughout his career than Ron.”
Wolf has over 30 years of aviation industry experience, specializing in quality standards, materials management, and MRO operations. As Vice President of Operations & Quality Assurance, he is currently responsible for the day-to-day operation and strategic development of AerSale’s global distribution facilities, including technical records, purchasing, and repair management. Wolf has been the driving force in implementing and maintaining AerSale’s numerous quality standards and accreditations, including ISO 9001:2000, AS 9120, ISO 14001, and ASA-100, and has been a distinguished member of ASA’s Quality Committee since 1997.
The Edward J. Glueckler Award is presented annually by the ASA to recognize the recipient for their lifetime achievement in outstanding commitment, dedication, and contribution to the ASA organization and its greater aviation constituency. Wolf was awarded the Glueckler Award at the ASA’s Annual Conference for 2017, which took place July 9-11 in Reston, Virginia.
A global aviation leader, AerSale specializes in the sale, lease, and exchange of used aircraft, engines, and components, in addition to providing a broad range of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for commercial aircraft and components. AerSale also offers asset management services to owners of end-of-life aircraft and engine portfolios. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale maintains offices and operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
For more information, visit our website at www.aersale.com or contact AerSale Media Relations by calling (305) 764-3200 or via e-mail at media.relations@aersale.com.
Follow us on:
LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170712006149/en/
Contact information
AerSale
Lyndelle Nieuwkerk, 305-764-3200
media.relations@aersale.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Andersen Global Initiates Expansion in Turkey12.7.2017 16:30 | Tiedote
Andersen Global is proud to announce a presence in Turkey by way of a Collaboration Agreement with NAZALI Tax & Legal, a leading tax and legal consultancy firm with locations in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and Bursa. The addition of NAZALI Tax & Legal as a collaborating firm of Andersen Global is part of Andersen’s current strategy of building out a larger platform in the region. The Nazali team is led by founder and Managing Partner, Ersin Nazali. “Our main philosophy has always been and will continue to be the establishment and maintenance of a trust-based relationship with our clients where we can provide objective, best-in-class service. This collaboration will allow us to combine resources and provide even more seamless, outstanding service globally,” said Ersin Nazali. “In addition, this collaboration is a very significant indicator of the international confidence and interes
CYBRA Enables SATO Printer Integration into Manhattan Associates WMOS12.7.2017 15:00 | Tiedote
CYBRA Corporation, developer of award-winning MarkMagic® Barcode Labels, RFID Tags, Electronic Forms, and Report Writing Software, has successfully integrated SATO thermal label printers into Manhattan Associates' Warehouse Management for Open Systems (WMOS) solution. To mark the occasion, SATO also joined Manhattan Associates MVP Partner Program as a Silver Hardware partner as of May 2017. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170712005008/en/ SATO CL4NX printers now natively compatible within Manhattan's WMOS (Photo: Business Wire) For more than 20 years, CYBRA and SATO have partnered to deliver integrated thermal labeling solutions to customers across various computing platforms. SATO required a Linux-based solution to design and print barcode and RFID labels with mixed UTF-8 characte
Edwards Launches New Fully Mobile, Easy to Use Leak Detector12.7.2017 12:19 | Tiedote
Edwards is launching the new ELD500 precision leak detector. It is designed for fast, accurate leak detection and is customisable for any application. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170712005501/en/ Edwards ELD500 Leak Detector (Photo: Business Wire) Edwards’ ELD500 is ready to go in under two minutes from power on. Users can benefit from simple pass/fail readings through to detailed analysis via the easy to read control interface, and due to the low weight and integrated carry handles it is mobile enough to be bench top or trolley mounted. At the push of a button the ELD500 can easily be set to work in either vacuum mode for precise measurement of leak rate, or sniffer mode for identifying the leak location. The proven design of Edwards’ ELD500 leak detector, combined wit
LCH SwapAgent Implements Murex12.7.2017 11:00 | Tiedote
Murex, a global leader in trading, risk management and processing solutions, announces that LCH SwapAgent has selected its MX.3 capital markets platform. This new service for the non-cleared derivatives market will use Murex technology for trade processing, valuation, margining and member reporting. In response to the implementation of bilateral margin rules for non-cleared OTC Derivatives, LCH SwapAgent aims to improve efficiencies in the bilateral OTC market by eliminating disputes when establishing the value of a trade. Rather than each bank using internal models to compute trade valuation and margins, they post the trade in LCH SwapAgent and use the valuation models of a shared analytics platform, Murex, to receive a common valuation, sensitivities and margin. LCH SwapAgent uses Murex’s analytics models to run pricing and compute sensitivities that establish the common t
Saudi Arabia Denies Report That It is Linked to UK Extremists and Demands Evidence of the Allegations12.7.2017 10:00 | Tiedote
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia denied allegations circulated in a report carried by the British media this week that it is linked to UK terrorism and demanded that the think tank produce the evidence behind the allegations. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170712005266/en/ HE Dr Awwad Al Awwad, Saudi Minister of Culture and Information (Photo: ME NewsWire) Following the publication of the Henry Jackson Society report which alleged that the Kingdom was a “chief promoter of Islamist extremism in the U.K.”, the Saudi Minister of Culture and Information, H.E. Dr. Awwad Alawwad, stated: “We are surprised that such a report would be issued without evidence.” "The government of Saudi Arabia has studied the report with great concern, and we demand Henry Jackson Society t
Duff & Phelps Completes Rebranding of REAG12.7.2017 10:00 | Tiedote
Duff & Phelps, a premier independent advisor with expertise in the areas of valuation, corporate finance, disputes and investigations, compliance and regulatory matters, and other governance-related issues, has announced the completion of the integration of REAG with its rebranding to the Duff & Phelps Real Estate Advisory Group. REAG, a leader in property valuation and consulting since 1992, was acquired as part of Duff & Phelps’ acquisition of American Appraisal in 2015. The REAG brand is now unified with the rest of Duff & Phelps, going to market as the Duff & Phelps Real Estate Advisory Group with a newly adopted logo. The Duff & Phelps Real Estate Advisory Group is a global business that provides comprehensive support in commercial real estate investments and transactions; asset and portfolio management support; technical services; and financing and debt advisory.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme