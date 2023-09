Ruotsin Kruununprinsessa ja Prinssi Daniel vierailevat Kauppakorkeakoulu Hankenissa

Hanken receives funding to investigate how tree planting impacts people and the environment 12.9.2023 09:16:50 EEST | Press release

Planting trees is a popular and easy way to try to mitigate climate change. But is it really as effective and environmentally friendly as many people think? What political forces are behind it, and what are the societal consequences of planting trees in different countries and cultures? Hanken researcher Maria Ehrnström-Fuentes is aiming to find that out with researchers from the University of Helsinki, among others. The research project has been granted one million euros by the Academy of Finland and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.