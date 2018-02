Saastamoisen säätiön juhlavuosi käynnistyy EMMAssa kahdella uudella videoteoksella

Saastamoinen Foundation’s anniversary year celebrations commence at EMMA with two new video works 7.2.2018 10:17 | Tiedote

This spring EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art will feature two Saastamoinen Foundation’s recent acquisitions that discuss the relationship between art and society. Candice Breitz’s Profile and Jan Ijäs’ The Raft of the Medusa both examine the artificial boundaries between people in different ways. They are featured in the collection exhibition Touch, an exhibition based around the central theme of humanity. In 2018 Saastamoinen Foundation celebrates 50 years of work in the advancement of science and art. The Saastamoinen Foundation is one of Finland’s most prominent art collectors and enablers of scientific research.