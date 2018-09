Sacred Music Helsinki tuo esille uskonnollista musiikkia

Hanna-Mari Peltomäki appointed project manager of Helsinki Biennale 14.9.2018 12:00 | Tiedote

Hanna-Mari Peltomäki, MA, has been appointed project manager for the Helsinki Biennale at Helsinki Art Museum HAM. Her previous position was at Dance House Helsinki, where she held the post of managing director in charge of a project, launched in 2011, to secure the decision for the founding and construction of Dance House Helsinki. Peltomäki will take up her duties as project manager for Helsinki Biennale on 1 October 2018.