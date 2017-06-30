SACSCOC Grants AURAK Candidacy
2.7.2017 10:00 | Business Wire
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), has granted candidacy status to the American University of Ras Al Khaimah.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170702005035/en/
The American University of Ras Al Khaimah Campus (Photo: ME NewsWire)
The announcement follows a visit from a candidacy committee from the commission in February, in which a team of eight reviewers from the United States ensured that the university is in compliance with commission’s core requirements, selected comprehensive standards, and the federal requirements.
Upon delivering the good news to the university, Prof. Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, its president, stated, “I wish to express my sincere thanks to everyone for the considerable effort which was taken for us to achieve this significant milestone in the membership process. We are now just one step away from fulfilling our goal of obtaining institutional accreditation from SACSCOC.
“This progress is another indicator that we are steering this university towards our vision of establishing it as a leading institution of higher education through the impact of its education and research in the region.”
Candidacy represents a notable achievement for the university, as it continues its work to demonstrate compliance with the remaining standards and requirements. Earlier this year, the university outlined its ambitious plan of achieving SACSCOC membership by 2020, while also earning ABET accreditation for all of its engineering programs and AACSB membership for its School of Business.
The university’s ambition has led to remarkable growth since its establishment in 2009, with a diverse faculty and student body, as well as an expanding campus to accommodate the increased demand for an AURAK education. A new building housing the School of Engineering, a new auditorium and student center was inaugurated last year, while work has already begun on the School of Business.
SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the eleven Southeastern states of the U.S.
AURAK is a government-owned university licensed by the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, based in the northernmost emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. It currently offers 18 undergraduate programs and four master’s programs in a cross-section of academic disciplines.
*Source: ME NewsWire
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170702005035/en/
Contact information
AURAK
Eoin Brown, +97172210900 ext. 1325
Communications and Public Relations Department
eoin.brown@aurak.ac.ae
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Registration Now Open for CES Unveiled Paris and Amsterdam30.6.2017 17:59 | Tiedote
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ announced today that registration is now open for the fifth edition of CES Unveiled Paris and the inaugural CES Unveiled Amsterdam. These events bring together industry leaders, tech companies and top media from across the region to network, learn about the latest CES news and industry trends and interact with some of the most recent and exciting innovations in Europe leading up to CES® 2018. CES Unveiled Paris will be held from 2-7:30 PM on Tuesday, October 24 at the Palais Brongniart, the former headquarters of the French Stock Market, followed by CES Unveiled Amsterdam, 1-5:30 PM on Thursday, October 26 at the Beurs van Berlage. Both events kick off with a presentation highlighting CTA research followed by a networking reception and tabletop exhibition. CES Unveiled events provide a preview of some of the star
H.I.G. WhiteHorse Invests in Savio Group30.6.2017 16:59 | Tiedote
H.I.G. WhiteHorse, a credit affiliate of global investment firm H.I.G. Capital, has completed, alongside Tikehau Capital, an investment of €85 million in Notes issued by Savio Group, controlled by Alpha Private Equity. Based in Pordenone, Italy, Savio Group is a global leader in production of machinery and quality control systems for the textile industry. Guido Lorenzi, Director at H.I.G. WhiteHorse in Milan, said: “This transaction reaffirms H.I.G. WhiteHorse’s commitment to invest in Italy, supporting leading companies and its ability to originate proprietary transactions. We will support the next stage of development of the Company. We continue to see Italy as a highly attractive market.” About Savio Group Based in Pordenone, Italy, Savio Group is the world leader in the yarn finishing machine sector, operating worldwide in the design, manufactur
Ipsen Announces Co-Promotion Agreement With Saol Therapeutics To Promote Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA) in the United States30.6.2017 15:05 | Tiedote
Regulatory News: Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced that its US affiliate has entered into an exclusive, three-year agreement with Saol Therapeutics Inc. to promote Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA) for injection for approved therapeutic indications in adult spasticity and pediatric lower limb spasticity in the United States. “By adding the Saol team's extensive experience with physicians in the hospital setting to our existing efforts, we are able to educate more U.S. healthcare professionals on Dysport ® ,” said Cynthia Schwalm, Executive Vice-President and President, North American Commercial Operations, Ipsen. “As the only botulinum toxin approved by the FDA for the treatment of spasticity in adult in upper and lower limbs, and also for the treatment of lower limb spasticity in children ages two and older, it is crit
NeoTract Announces Publication of Five-Year Results from Pivotal Trial of the UroLift® System30.6.2017 15:00 | Tiedote
NeoTract, Inc., a medical device company focused on addressing unmet needs in the field of urology, today announced publication of the five-year results of the company’s pivotal, randomized L.I.F.T. IDE study in the Canadian Journal of Urology. The study evaluated the safety and effectiveness of the company’s novel UroLift® System as a treatment for patients with symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or enlarged prostate. In the publication, the authors conclude that the five-year results from the study demonstrate that the UroLift System “has reached maturity as a standard of care for BPH.” “These results demonstrate both the clinical advantages of the minimally invasive UroLift System as well as its definitive five-year durability,” said Claus Roehrborn, M.D., lead author of the study and professor and chair of the Department of Urology UT Southwestern Medical Ce
Superior Industries Announces Tender Offer for the Remaining Outstanding Shares of UNIWHEELS AG30.6.2017 09:00 | Tiedote
Superior Industries International, Inc. (“Superior”) (NYSE:SUP), one of the largest manufacturers of aluminum wheels globally, announced today the commencement of a tender offer to acquire all remaining outstanding shares of UNIWHEELS, AG (“Uniwheels”) as part of a process to delist the shares from the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The subscription period for this tender offer, which commences today, will remain open until July 31, 2017. Under the tender offer, Superior is offering to acquire the remaining 954,920 shares held by the public shareholders, which represents approximately 7.7% of the total outstanding shares of Uniwheels, for cash consideration of 247.87zl per share. Superior acquired the other approximately 92.3% of the outstanding shares through a tender offer that closed on May 30, 2017, where the public shareholders also received cash consideration of 247.87zl per share. Follo
Televisa Selected NTT Electronics' New HEVC Encoder "HC10000E" and HEVC Decoder "HC10000D" for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup29.6.2017 17:00 | Tiedote
NTT Electronics, a market leader in the fields of digital video, and Televisa, one of the largest television broadcasting company in Latin America, today announced that NTT Electronics’ H.265/HEVC Video Encoder “HC10000E” and H.265/HEVC Decoder “HC10000D” are being used by Televisa for the transmission to Mexico of FIFA Confederations Cup Football Games in Russia, which is being held from June 17th to July 2nd in 2017. “The reason why we selected NTT Codecs is because of its high quality picture and low latency even during fast movement of soccer games”, said Mr. William Aguirre, General Director of Satellite Operations Televisa. "We are pleased that Televisa selected NTT Electronics HC10000E and HC10000D for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. Using HEVC instead of H.264 gives an option to reduce the bit rate and improve the quality. Not only is the compression important, but t
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme