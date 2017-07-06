Sagemcom Brings on Field First European LTE Cat1 Smart Meter for DSO Enexis in Netherlands

6.7.2017 16:46 | Business Wire

This massive rollout follows successful joined achievements in between Enexis Netbeheer and Sagemcom including final system Integration, Field Test period monitoring and LTE cat1 Radio performance completeness proven by 3rd Party accredited Laboratory.

One and a half year after the award, Sagemcom is delivering to Enexis Netbeheer XS210 single phase Meter and T210 three phase meter for massive rollout.

Through the use of Wireless Mbus communication, Sagemcom ESMR5 smart electricity meters are fully interoperable with all ESMR5 compliant smart gas meters. This new combination of electricity and gas meters will offer real time information on energy consumption in order to reduce energy usage and significantly decrease energy costs for customers.

According to Haico Hangx, Program Manager Smart Meter Development at Enexis Netbeheer: ”We are eager to speed up the roll out with Sagemcom ESMR5 smart electricity meters and we would like to highlight the quality of the partnership with Sagemcom, which has demonstrated its ability to collaborate with Enexis Netbeheer by designing, implementing and producing the smart electricity meters in full compliancy with ESMR5 specifications.”

With this start of massive rollout Sagemcom confirms its leadership in Smart Metering in Europe and its position as top multi technologies smart meter solutions partner. Commenting on this start of rollout, Jean-Philippe Sacriste, Director of Sagemcom Energy department, said: “Sagemcom is very proud to be a long term technology and industrial partner to Enexis. It is also key for us to demonstrate one more time that by choosing Sagemcom our customers have the warranty to fulfill their ambition for Smart Metering roll out and grid management capabilities.”

Based in Rueil Malmaison, Sagemcom, owned by its employees at 30%, is a French company that designs and manufactures communication terminals especially in the Energy, Telecom and Broadband areas. Every day, 250 dedicated people located in Rueil-Malmaison (head office of Sagemcom) contribute to the research, the development, the design and the marketing of meters, data concentrators and software suite for the management of electricity, gas, and water.

About Enexis Netbeheer

Enexis is the regional network operator in the north, east and south of the Netherlands. The company is tasked with the development and construction of energy distribution networks (gas and electricity) and the maintenance and management of these networks. Acting as the link between the customer and the energy supplier, Enexis is responsible for the supply of energy to more than 2.7 million customers. Enexis has 4,500 employees.

About Sagemcom

A French high-tech group of international dimensions, Sagemcom operates on the broadband (digital home, set-top boxes, Internet routers, telephony and multimedia terminals), smart city (smart meter, smart grid, smart infra, smart sites and smart services), and Internet of Things markets.

With revenue of around 1.5 billion euros, Sagemcom employs 4000 people on five continents and ships every year more than 25 million terminals. Sagemcom aims to remain a world leader in communicating terminals with high added value.

Sagemcom has provided support for its clients for the last 25 years by preparing and implementing their energy management projects, and by deploying secure and sustainable metering solutions, from meters to information systems

