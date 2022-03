Sähkökatko Tshernobylissä ei aiheuta säteilyvaaraa Ukrainassa eikä Suomessa

Elevated radiation levels near Chernobyl do not pose a risk in Finland 28.2.2022 10:05:21 EET | Press release

(This press release has been published in Finnish 25 February) According to the Presidential Office of Ukraine, Russian troops managed to take control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on the evening of Thursday 24 February 2022. According to information published by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, radiation levels in the vicinity of the plant have been rising since Thursday evening. The values have increased in the vicinity of the reactors, but not at the measuring points further away. The increase is local and does not cause harmful radiation in Finland.