Saison Information Systems Establishes EMEA Operations Base

6.7.2017 05:43 | Business Wire

Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd. (JASDAQ:9640) (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Kazuhiro Uchida) opened an office in London on July 6, 2017. It will function as an operations base for servicing the EMEA region, with an initial focus on sales of HULFT, the company’s highly successful managed file transfer (MFT) middleware.

Background

After HULFT gained an overwhelmingly dominant share of its segment in the Japanese market, Saison Information Systems has been working to expand its global footprint by establishing overseas subsidiaries and opening offices as follows.

China: HULFT China Co., Ltd. was established in May 2012 and has offices in Shanghai and Beijing.

ASEAN: HULFT Pte. Ltd. was established in Apr. 2015 and has an office in Singapore.

North America: HULFT Inc. was established in Apr. 2016 and has an office in San Mateo, California.

These efforts have born results, and as of the end of March 2017:

HULFT had 189,600 HULFT licenses in use by 8,700 companies in 43 countries worldwide; and,

DataSpider Servista had been installed by over 3,000 companies.

The decision was made to set up in the EMEA region to meet the needs of end users and partners there.

Office Details

• Name: Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd. EMEA Office

• Location: 6th Floor, First Central 200, 2 Lakeside Drive, London NW 10 7FQ, United Kingdom

• Establishment: July 6, 2017

• Contact: SalesSupport_EMEA@hulft.com

• Activities: Research, marketing, and liaison with companies located in the EMEA region.

About HULFT

Compatible with an ever-growing range of platforms since its launch in 1993, HULFT is managed file transfer (MFT) middleware equipped with all the functionality enterprises need to share data between business systems. As of March 2017, there are 189,600 HULFT licenses in use by 8,700 companies in 43 countries worldwide, spanning a broad range of industries. In addition to sending, receiving and managing file transfer jobs, HULFT also includes peripheral functions essential to transferring files, including security and integration of data before and after transfer.

Product Details: https://www.hulft.com/en/hulft-mft/

About DataSpider Servista

As of March 2017, DataSpider Servista has been installed by over 3,000 companies. In Japan, it has been ranked No. 1 in customer satisfaction for four years running*. Its GUI enables quick and easy setup without the need for coding. Its many adapters can connect a wide variety of systems, applications, databases, and other data sources hosted either on-premise or in the cloud. It can be used to automate a broad range of processes, thereby greatly improving an organization’s operational efficiency.

Product Details: https://www.hulft.com/en/dataspider-servista/

* Source: EAI Software survey by Nikkei BP Consulting, April 2017.

Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd.

Headquarters: Sunshine 60 (21F), 3-1-1 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo 170-6021, Japan

Established: September 1970

President: Kazuhiro Uchida (President & CEO)

Website: http://home.saison.co.jp/english/

Notes:

* HULFT and related product names are registered trademarks or trademarks of Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd.

* DataSpider and DataSpider Servista are registered trademarks or trademarks of Appresso K.K.

* Other company names, product names and service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

Contact information

Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd.

Product Inquiries:

Masaaki Takayama, +81-3-3988-5301

HULFT Division

info@hulft.com

or

Press Inquiries:

Akane Toyota, +81-3-3988-3477

Corporate Planning Department

kikaku@saison.co.jp