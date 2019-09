Samarbete ger unga i Esbo mer information om säkerhet

Young people’s safety awareness increased in Espoo through collaborative effort 2.9.2019 13:38:23 EEST | Press release

The City of Espoo and its partners are arranging an event, Safe with Espoo, intended for young people. The event will take place on 9–10 September 2019, from noon till 6 pm, at the Kannusillanmäki air raid shelter in Espoon keskus. At the event, various authorities and voluntary organisations will introduce their everyday work to the public. They will also be conducting outreach youth work.