Sankareita ja liittolaisia – Valtakunnallinen lastenkulttuurifoorumi 2018

EMMA and the Saastamoinen Foundation are delighted to host the Finnish debut of Alicja Kwade 9.10.2018 10:00 | Tiedote

Alicja Kwade, a contemporary artist widely celebrated in recent international art biennials, will make her Finnish debut at EMMA - Espoo Museum of Modern Art with her solo show Trans-For-Men. The exhibition marks the beginning of a new form of collaboration between EMMA and the Saastamoinen Foundation. Every year, a new work will be commissioned from a seminal, topical contemporary artist. An exhibition will be held in conjunction with the commission to shed light on the artist’s current practice.