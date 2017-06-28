Santhera Selects Veeva CRM and Veeva OpenData as Commercial Software and Data Platform

28.6.2017 14:03 | Business Wire

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) announced today that Santhera Pharmaceuticals selected Veeva CRM and Veeva OpenData as a commercial software and data platform for its first product launch. The rare disease pharmaceutical company is adopting Veeva Commercial Cloud solutions to establish a consistent, global approach to commercialization.

Accurate customer data is foundational for commercial excellence, especially with today’s growing number of stakeholders. Veeva brings together complete customer data and multichannel engagement to help life sciences organizations enhance their interactions with healthcare professionals worldwide. Field teams have up-to-date customer reference data where they need it most to enable faster and tailored interactions. When users submit data change requests, they are properly verified and updated in hours versus the industry average of 10 or more days.

A recent survey showed that the majority of companies struggle with customer data quality issues. Incorrect physician addresses, not knowing which doctors to contact, or outdated information about specialty and license status create frustration among field teams and impact efficiency. Bad data can also lead to compliance risks. That’s why according to our research 78% of companies have initiatives underway to improve data quality within the next two years.1

“There is a major transition happening across the industry as companies focus on better customer data for improved commercial effectiveness,” said Guillaume Roussel, director of strategy for Veeva OpenData. “Veeva OpenData and Veeva CRM are changing how the life sciences industry sources and manages data to drive greater speed, productivity, and execution globally.”

Veeva recently announced that 100 customers have adopted Veeva OpenData, including Allergan, who like other life sciences companies, has moved to Veeva OpenData for more up-to-date and complete customer reference data. Read the recent news to learn how Veeva OpenData is helping the industry overcome longstanding data quality challenges.

Veeva OpenData provides comprehensive and accurate HCP, HCO, affiliations, email, and compliance data, right where customers need it. Veeva OpenData can help customers achieve greater commercial success and enable everything from multichannel customer engagement to compliant interaction. Today, Veeva OpenData provides access to approximately 20 million HCPs and their HCO affiliations, covering all specialties and classes of trade, spanning 39 countries.

