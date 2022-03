Sarjakuvapiirtäjä Liv Strömquistin teoksiin perustuva esitys Maailmanhistorian paskimmat poikaystävät saapuu maaliskuussa Kanneltaloon

New works from Kustaa Saksi and Lotta Mattila as well as Mark Niskanen and Jani-Matti Salo for the HAM public art collection 3.3.2022 10:02:53 EET | Press release

New works by Kustaa Saksi, Lotta Mattila and the artist duo Mark Niskanen and Jani-Matti Salo have been included to the public art collection of Helsinki. The works have been curated by HAM Helsinki Art Museum. Saksi and Mattila’s works have been implemented in accordance with the percentage financing principle, which the City adheres to in its construction and renovation projects. Whereas the work by Niskanen and Salo was commissioned for the Helsinki Biennial in summer 2021.