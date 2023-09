Säteilyturvakeskus tarjoaa asiantuntijatukea Euroopan hätäavun koordinointikeskukselle

The disposal of low and intermediate-level nuclear waste is safe on Olkiluoto island 11.9.2023 08:59:51 EEST | Press release

The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority has reviewed the safety assessment of Teollisuuden Voima Oyj’s final disposal facility. Based on the review, the disposal of low and intermediate-level waste into the disposal facility is safe and the operation of the disposal facility can be continued until the end of 2051 in accordance with the current permit.