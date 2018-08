Interim report Q2/2018: Veikkaus operates in a dynamic environment 28.8.2018 15:24 | Tiedote

Turnover EUR 1 587.2 million (-0.3%). Profit EUR 505.5 million (+2.5%). 57.1% of the turnover came from the POS and 42.9% from the digital channels. According to preliminary analyses, the game restriction concept covering online gaming has helped to prevent problem gambling successfully. The turnover of Lucky Games (EUR 610.8 million) increased by 5.6 percent over the previous year. The large jackpots and the 90-million-euro prize landed in Loimaa, Finland, boosted the sales of Eurojackpot (EUR 159.4 million, +37.5%). 45.1% of the gaming took place identified (+4.5 percentage points). President and CEO Olli Sarekoski: "Veikkaus is preparing for large-scale changes in the coming years. The drastic changes in the operating environment, the ever-accelerating international competition, and our planned shift towards comprehensive identification on decentralised slot machines require us to carry out special measures and development work. In 2018, we are revising our strategy to secure our co