Saudi Arabia Approves Oncothermia, the Latest Technology in Cancer Treatment
3.8.2017 13:38 | Business Wire
After being approved in over 30 countries, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) approved the use of Oncothermia (modulated electro-hyperthermia, mEHT), the latest complementary cancer treatment technology.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005553/en/
New cancer treatment machine in Saudi Arabia (Photo: AETOS Wire)
The treatment gives cancer patients enhanced quality of life, improved survival rates, and comfort during the various stages of treatment as well as promotes their physical and psychological wellbeing.
“Oncothermia is basically developed from the traditional oncological hyperthermia method, one of the oldest methods in fighting diseases,” said Eng. Hani Mohammed Saeed Yamani, General Manager of HYE, Exclusive Agents of Oncothermia devices in GCC.
“Oncothermia does not raise the body temperature. It raises tumor cells temperature to 43⁰ C, while keeping the surrounding healthy tissues at core body temperature, or slightly higher, unlike conventional hyperthermia methods,” he said.
“The new technology uses a modulated electric field of 150 W, with a carrier frequency of 13.56 MHz that is generated by electrodes,” Yamani explained. “The moving electrode is positioned in accordance with the body area being treated, while a second, stationary electrode always remains in a fixed position below the patient.”
Unlike the traditional hyperthermia, Oncothermia targets only the tumor area, leaving the surrounding tissue unaffected. Conductivity in malignant cells is higher than that of normal cells, which means that the electric field applied will reach all malignant cells, increasing their temperature.
Yamani pointed out that the treatment is safe and non-poisonous as it uses low energy levels and frequency fields. It provides various treatment options using Oncothermia for advanced incurable tumors, whether or not they can be surgically removed, as well as recurrent and metastatic cancers and prostate cancer.
Oncothermia is not a stand-alone cancer treatment; it is provided as a complementary treatment. Studies have shown that applying Oncothermia together with radiation therapy or chemotherapy, can be highly effective, and can strongly enhance the effectiveness of other treatments.
Consultants in the Saudi Arabia are currently being introduced to this new technology and its benefits, as well as the research conducted by Prof. András Szász, the inventor of the treatment, to help ease the pain of cancer patients and assist in their healing process.
*Source: AETOS Wire
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005553/en/
Contact information
Headline Communication
Feras Adel Al Maddah, +9665606960606
fmaddah@headlineme.com
or
HYE
Eng. Hani Ymani, +966505818834
INFO@HYE.COM.SA
WWW.HYE.COM.SA
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Clinical Innovations European Subsidiary Acquires Brenner Medical GmbH3.8.2017 13:00 | Tiedote
Clinical Innovations, one of the largest medical device companies exclusively focused on labor and delivery and the neonatal intensive care unit, has acquired Brenner Medical GmbH through its wholly owned subsidiary, Clinical Innovations Europe. The acquisition in central Europe broadens Clinical Innovations’ infrastructure in Europe and overall global presence. The purchase will also provide a platform to improve product reach in Germany, the continent’s largest economy. “Brenner Medical has been a strong partner for many years, and together, our devices allow clinicians to innovate and improve patient outcomes,” said Steve Cash, senior vice president of global sales at Clinical Innovations. “Brenner brings a network of world-class medical device partners and we are eager to integrate those products with our portfolio of complementary products for physicians and nurses.”
Panasonic Develops Drowsiness-Control Technology by Detecting and Predicting Driver's Level of Drowsiness3.8.2017 07:00 | Tiedote
Panasonic Corporation announced today that it has developed a drowsiness-control technology for detecting and predicting a person's level of drowsiness and allowing to stay comfortably awake. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802006632/en/ Photo1: Detecting drowsiness by observing the blinking features: The system extracts an outline of the eyes and monitors time-sequence shifts in blinking features by checking the opening between the eyelids. (Graphic: Business Wire) Video available at https://youtu.be/CT4qnpMnrxg This technology, which can help prevent drowsy driving, detects a driver's shallow drowsiness1 at the initial state by accurately measuring the driver's states without physical contact, including blinking features and facial expressions, etc. captured by an in-veh
Power Assist Suit Demonstration Experiment at the 2017 Para Powerlifting Japan Cup [Panasonic]3.8.2017 01:29 | Tiedote
Panasonic Corporation and ATOUN Inc. (with headquarters in Nara City, Nara Prefecture; represented by Hiromichi Fujimoto) together conducted a demonstration experiment at the "2017 Para Powerlifting Japan Cup" held at Kitakyushu Performing Arts Center on July 16, 2017. In the experiment, staff who assisted in placing/removing the plates onto/from the bar wore a Power Assist Suit to demonstrate its ability to help lighten the load and to confirm the feasibility of using the suit at actual sports competitions. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802006576/en/ In the experiment, staff who assisted in placing/removing the plates onto/from the bar wore a Power Assist Suit to demonstrate its ability to help lighten the load and to confirm the feasibility of using the suit at actual sports competitions. (Phot
General Cable Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results2.8.2017 23:20 | Tiedote
General Cable Corporation (NYSE: BGC) reported today results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. For the quarter, reported loss per share and reported operating loss were $1.42 and $23 million, respectively. The Company generated adjusted earnings per share and adjusted operating income of $0.11 and $32 million, respectively, for the quarter. See page 2 of this press release for the reconciliation of reported to adjusted results and related disclosures. Michael T. McDonnell, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased with our continued strong execution. During the second quarter, we drove our strategic initiatives toward completion in North America and generated continued performance improvement in Latin America. As a result, we were within our guidance range for adjusted operating income as the positive impact of these items partially offset unfavorable indus
IFF Increases Quarterly Dividend 8% to $0.69 per share2.8.2017 23:15 | Tiedote
Regulatory News: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share of the Company’s common stock, an increase of $0.05, or 8%, from the current quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on October 6, 2017 to shareholders of record as of September 25, 2017. “I am pleased with IFF’s continued commitment to balance reinvestment opportunities in the business with return of capital to shareholders,” said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. “The increased dividend is well aligned with our disciplined approach to capital allocation – returning 50% to 60% of adjusted net income – as we strategically invest to drive long-term sustainable growth while returning value to our shareholders. This increase unders
Tigo Internationally Recognized As Only MLPE Vendor With Certified Rapid Shutdown Solution For PV Module Manufacturers2.8.2017 19:45 | Tiedote
Tigo®, pioneer of the smart modular Flex MLPE platform, today announced that its portfolio of Rapid Shutdown System (RSS) partners integrated with Tigo's TS4 platform has grown to 14 international module manufacturers and are now listed with Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL). Tigo's certified listing covers tier 1 partners - including ET Solar, Hansol Technics, Itek Energy, JA Solar, Lerri Solar, Neo Solar Power, PureSolar, Seraphim Solar, Silfab Solar, Solartec, Sunpreme, Suntech, Talesun, and Trina Solar. Tigo's TS4-L (Long Strings), TS4-O (Optimization), and TS4-S (Safety) with UHD-Core technology bring the integrated solution to PV modules to control the voltage within the solar array and de-energize the solar array in the event of an emergency. Tigo is the only MLPE vendor in the market that provides PV installers, EPC's, and
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme