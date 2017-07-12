Saudi Arabia Denies Report That It is Linked to UK Extremists and Demands Evidence of the Allegations
12.7.2017 10:00 | Business Wire
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia denied allegations circulated in a report carried by the British media this week that it is linked to UK terrorism and demanded that the think tank produce the evidence behind the allegations.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170712005266/en/
HE Dr Awwad Al Awwad, Saudi Minister of Culture and Information (Photo: ME NewsWire)
Following the publication of the Henry Jackson Society report which alleged that the Kingdom was a “chief promoter of Islamist extremism in the U.K.”, the Saudi Minister of Culture and Information, H.E. Dr. Awwad Alawwad, stated: “We are surprised that such a report would be issued without evidence.”
"The government of Saudi Arabia has studied the report with great concern, and we demand Henry Jackson Society to provide us with the verified evidence that leads to their conclusions. Saudi Arabia has repeatedly been a victim of terrorism itself, and is committed to combating terrorism and fighting extremism, both inside the Kingdom and across the world.”
The Minister added: “There are a number of things to consider when evaluating a report of this nature. The first is the nature of the entity producing the report, and the second is whether the references used in the report come from verifiable sources. I am surprised that many mainstream media have taken this report at face value without thoroughly checking either of these.”
The Minister said the report, and ensuing media coverage, used a broad brush approach, as HJS used the alleged actions of individuals and organisations to extrapolate broadly in leveling the allegations against the Kingdom:
“As far as the content of the report is concerned, many of the major allegations made in the report are not substantiated in sufficient detail to support the allegations. If there is a list of names of Saudi individuals or organisations with proven links to U.K. terrorism, the think tank should present them and Saudi Arabia will deal with them."
*Source: ME NewsWire
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170712005266/en/
Contact information
Centre for International Communications, MOCI
Sarah Al Tamimi
cic@moci.gov.sa
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Edwards Launches New Fully Mobile, Easy to Use Leak Detector12.7.2017 12:19 | Tiedote
Edwards is launching the new ELD500 precision leak detector. It is designed for fast, accurate leak detection and is customisable for any application. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170712005501/en/ Edwards ELD500 Leak Detector (Photo: Business Wire) Edwards’ ELD500 is ready to go in under two minutes from power on. Users can benefit from simple pass/fail readings through to detailed analysis via the easy to read control interface, and due to the low weight and integrated carry handles it is mobile enough to be bench top or trolley mounted. At the push of a button the ELD500 can easily be set to work in either vacuum mode for precise measurement of leak rate, or sniffer mode for identifying the leak location. The proven design of Edwards’ ELD500 leak detector, combined wit
LCH SwapAgent Implements Murex12.7.2017 11:00 | Tiedote
Murex, a global leader in trading, risk management and processing solutions, announces that LCH SwapAgent has selected its MX.3 capital markets platform. This new service for the non-cleared derivatives market will use Murex technology for trade processing, valuation, margining and member reporting. In response to the implementation of bilateral margin rules for non-cleared OTC Derivatives, LCH SwapAgent aims to improve efficiencies in the bilateral OTC market by eliminating disputes when establishing the value of a trade. Rather than each bank using internal models to compute trade valuation and margins, they post the trade in LCH SwapAgent and use the valuation models of a shared analytics platform, Murex, to receive a common valuation, sensitivities and margin. LCH SwapAgent uses Murex’s analytics models to run pricing and compute sensitivities that establish the common t
Duff & Phelps Completes Rebranding of REAG12.7.2017 10:00 | Tiedote
Duff & Phelps, a premier independent advisor with expertise in the areas of valuation, corporate finance, disputes and investigations, compliance and regulatory matters, and other governance-related issues, has announced the completion of the integration of REAG with its rebranding to the Duff & Phelps Real Estate Advisory Group. REAG, a leader in property valuation and consulting since 1992, was acquired as part of Duff & Phelps’ acquisition of American Appraisal in 2015. The REAG brand is now unified with the rest of Duff & Phelps, going to market as the Duff & Phelps Real Estate Advisory Group with a newly adopted logo. The Duff & Phelps Real Estate Advisory Group is a global business that provides comprehensive support in commercial real estate investments and transactions; asset and portfolio management support; technical services; and financing and debt advisory.
Smart Digital Ecosystem Takes Off at Milan Airports, Enabled by Axway12.7.2017 09:00 | Tiedote
Axway (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA), a catalyst for transformation, announced today that SEA (Società Esercizi Aeroportuali), the group that manages Milan Malpensa and Milan Linate airports – one of Europe's ten biggest airport operators in terms of passenger and cargo traffic – has chosen Axway's API Management solution, part of the Axway AMPLIFYTM platform. The solution was selected to help develop new applications and services quickly and efficiently, reducing time to market and improving customer experiences as well as creating new information-sharing ecosystems within the organization and with outside partners – what Axway calls customer experience networks. SEA has a highly complex infrastructure that involves traditional administrative and management systems coexisting alongside numerous types of business and operations applications needed for airport manag
ERYTECH Announces Collaboration with Queen’s University to Advance its Product Candidate for Rare Metabolic Disorders12.7.2017 09:00 | Tiedote
Regulatory News: ERYTECH Pharma (Paris:ERYP) (ADR:EYRYY) (Euronext Paris - ERYP), a French clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with Queen’s University in Canada to advance the preclinical development of ERYTECH’s eryminase program specifically for the treatment of arginase-1 deficiency, a rare and severe metabolic disorder related to arginine metabolism. The collaboration will leverage the expertise of Queen’s University and ERYTECH’s ERYCAPS platform technology with the goal of generating in vivo proof-of-concept data in an arginase-1 deficiency animal model. Arginase-1 deficiency is a rare, inherited disorder of the urea cycle caused by a mutation in the arginase-1 gene, resulting in the accumulation of toxic level
GSMA: Sub-Saharan Africa Driving Global Market for Mobile Money12.7.2017 08:00 | Tiedote
Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for more than half of all mobile money deployments worldwide and is pioneering a range of new mobile money use cases, according to new GSMA data. The latest ‘State of Mobile Money in Sub-Saharan Africa’ presentation, made available by the GSMA in Tanzania this week, reveals that the number of live mobile money schemes in the region had reached 140 across 39 countries at the end of last year, accounting for more than half of the 277 mobile money deployments worldwide. The new study points to a decade of growth in mobile money services in the region following the launch of M-Pesa in Kenya in 2007. It notes that there are now seven markets in the region where more than 40 per cent of adults are active mobile money users: Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe. “Mobile money is now achieving mass-market adoption in all corners of
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme