Savoylle Vuoden konserttisali 2020 -ehdokkuus

Helsinki City Museum has been recording Helsinki residents’ life and phenomena for 110 years now 20.4.2021 09:08:33 EEST | Press release

This year marks the 110th anniversary of Helsinki City Museum’s operations. The City Museum records and studies Helsinki and life in Helsinki. Its operations support the City of Helsinki’s vision, in which residents’ cultures make the city thrive. The cultural environment programme launched by the City Museum details how valuable cultural environments are to be taken into consideration, preserved and utilised as a resource amidst the city’s constant changes. To celebrate the Museum’s anniversary and delight Helsinki residents, a bus on Helsinki Region Transport route 500 is taped with the City Museum’s celebratory pastel colours.