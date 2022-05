Scanfil liittyi EcoVadiksen vastuullisten hankintojen ohjelmaan ja tehostaa yhteistyötä tavarantoimittajien kanssa

Scanfil will publish its interim report for January-March 2022 on April 22 14.4.2022 15:00:00 EEST | Press release

Scanfil plc Press release 14 April 2022 at 3:00 p.m. EET Scanfil will publish its interim report for January-March 2022 on April 22 Scanfil plc will publish its interim report for January-March 2022 on Friday, 22 April 2022, approximately at 8:00 a.m. EET (7:00 a.m. CET). English webcast for analysts, investors and media will be held on the same day at 10:00–11:00 a.m. EET. Results will be presented by CEO Petteri Jokitalo. You can register and join the webcast at https://scanfil.videosync.fi/q1_2022. The audience can ask questions via Chat. Questions will be addressed at the end of the conference. An on-demand version of the webcast and the presentation material will be available on the company's website later on the same day. For more information: Pasi Hiedanpää Director, Investor Relations and External Communications tel. +358 50 378 2228 pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com Scanfil in brief Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry wit